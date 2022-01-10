3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $245,000

Susan Buettner, M: 402-580-5041, susanb@lifestylesrealtygroup.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - With quiet neighbors and close access to churches and schools, this 100 year old home is the perfect location for the Buyer wanting unique. The high ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, and accents grab you when you walk into the oversized living and dining room areas. The trim and crown molding are something you just don't find every day! The living room even has a built-in bookcase that reminds you of a secret door to a secret room. The upstairs loft is 500+ sq/ft of living space that has been used as the 3rd bedroom but could also easily be another living space like recreation room or office, or both. This uniquely special home is available and can be closed on quickly.