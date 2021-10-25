Look no further than this fantastic walk out ranch in the established Meadowlane neighborhood. This home has everything you need with fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpet up and down along with beautiful wood laminate flooring in the downstairs bath and laundry area. We also have you covered on the big things! New roof in 2020, new HVAC and water heater in 2018. You will love the efficient kitchen and how the large windows in the living room flood it with light. There is a nicely updated bathroom and hardwood floors in the three bedrooms to complete the main level. Downstairs you will find a spacious living area that walks out to a large backyard with a patio, a possible non conforming 4th bedroom, a cute 3/4 bath and a good sized laundry area. Just add your own personal touches and make it your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $239,900
