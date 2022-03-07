3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $233,900

This historic 2-story home is a display of classic features. We begin with a spacious living room, which features a fireplace and a sunny office behind 2 beautiful French Doors. The home features original hardwood floors as well as classic oak trim that perfectly models its 1928 vintage. The kitchen is fully furnished, including side-by-side refrigerator and electric range. Upstairs we find three gorgeous bedrooms, again with original wood floors. Large full bath upstairs and newly remodeled bathroom on the main level, and bright, wide-open basement. The lot features a nice, big backyard with a lovely, well-maintained garden, including several fruiting plants. Don't miss this exciting piece of Lincoln History before it's snatched up!