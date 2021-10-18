 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $230,000

This welcoming home is newly updated with fresh paint, vinyl flooring, new fixtures, and much more! Enjoy the gigantic backyard or visit Roper Park, Oak Lake Park, or many other attractions located in very close proximity to this attractive house! Check this out before it's too late!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash
Crime and Courts

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash

  • Updated

Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD. 

Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back
Dining

Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back

  • Updated

The owner of Pepe's Bistro said the restaurant won't have a dining room anymore so that he has more time to spend with his 85-year-old mother. There will still be grab-and-go items, hot soup and a hot burrito of the day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News