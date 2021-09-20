3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $230,000

***$3,500 Carpet and Paint Allowance available! Comfortable home in Olympic Heights sits on a large corner lot with fully fenced backyard and large deck for entertaining. Inside you will find 3 + 1 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Roof/Windows/Water Heater new in 2018. Easy access to the interstate, Hwy77, Hwy 180 and downtown and just a few blocks North of the new LPS High School.