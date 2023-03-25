THIS IS DIRT. It is an example of one of many floors plans that you can build with Hartland Homes. Build Brand NEW, Affordable, Energy Efficient, Great Warranties! Hartland Homes' Reno I plan. Also included: energy efficient windows 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $226,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost didn't win much on the field, but he smashed one local record last year on his way out of town. His…
The nation's top 2024 recruit will be in Lincoln this weekend — and he's bringing friends with him. Dylan Raiola's visit to Nebraska's junior …
In harrowing court records filed Wednesday afternoon, investigators offered the most detailed accounting yet of the alleged abuse that led to …
“It would drown out my house, my dad’s house, the neighbor’s house, and take a lot of land out of production,” one area farmer said about the …
Several chains and locally based eateries are planning new locations in Lincoln, including one chain that's based in Taiwan.