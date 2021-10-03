 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $225,000

***Showings to begin Sunday October 3 - Open House Sunday 12-3*** Come see this beautifully updated split foyer in popular Northeast Lincoln. This home features a number of recent updates including a fully renovated kitchen, new flooring throughout, updated main level bathroom, new interior and exterior paint, new backyard deck, privacy fence,  and more. Only a short walk from Kahoa Elementary and a skip away from Mahoney Park, this home has so much to offer. Check out this move-in ready property before it's gone!

