3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $225,000

DeDee Oliver, M: 402-208-6462, doliver@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Super opportunity for a 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in a convenient north Lincoln location. Home features 1120 sq ft on the main level & approximately 860 sq ft of finish in the basement. The open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen, family room that walks out to a covered deck, primary bedroom with full bath, secondary bedroom & main floor laundry. The finished basement features an oversized rec room, large bedroom, full bath & storage. The $85/month HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, garbage service & common area maintenance. Conveniently located close to nearby shopping. dining & I-80. Quick possession possible.