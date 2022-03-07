3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $224,900

Get inside and see this impressive Meadowlane ranch with 3 +1 beds 2 baths that backs to open area with no neighbors behind!! Step inside to see open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout living room, dining and kitchen. Main floor bathroom has been remodeled with tiled shower. Primary bedroom is good sized with double closets. Basement is finished with a family room, ¾ bath and potential 4th bedroom or rec room. Backyard has nice fenced yard, storage shed and home backs to open field area of Saint Johns School. This home sits in a great location with easy walking to schools, shopping and neighborhood pool. Set up your private showing today!!