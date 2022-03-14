3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $220,000

Charming Cape Cod home in south Lincoln. This home features All brick exterior, hardwood floors, new windows, and sunroom! There are 3 bedroom's and 2 bath areas, with a full bath on main floor. Second floor dormer is a nice additional space, use your imagination, home office, hobby space or potential 3rd bedroom. Basement is nicely finished with plenty of room for a entertainment space. and a half bath. All appliances in kitchen stay making this home ready to move into. You will enjoy the large privacy fenced yard with a patio and raised flower and garden beds. Two car garage completes this package