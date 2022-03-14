 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $220,000

Charming Cape Cod home in south Lincoln. This home features All brick exterior, hardwood floors, new windows, and sunroom! There are 3 bedroom's and 2 bath areas, with a full bath on main floor. Second floor dormer is a nice additional space, use your imagination, home office, hobby space or potential 3rd bedroom. Basement is nicely finished with plenty of room for a entertainment space. and a half bath. All appliances in kitchen stay making this home ready to move into. You will enjoy the large privacy fenced yard with a patio and raised flower and garden beds. Two car garage completes this package

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News