3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $220,000

Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This move-in ready, adorable home, is ready for its new owners! Many updates can be found including a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer carpet, and paint. The roof is new and the furnace/water heater both replaced in 2017. The main level of this home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and living room/kitchen which open to a deck and large fenced-in back yard with storage shed. All kitchen appliances stay! Schedule your showing today!