Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, nic.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This move-in ready, adorable home, is ready for its new owners! Many updates can be found including a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer carpet, and paint. The roof is new and the furnace/water heater both replaced in 2017. The main level of this home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and living room/kitchen which open to a deck and large fenced-in back yard with storage shed. All kitchen appliances stay! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
- Updated
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.
- Updated
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
- Updated
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
- Updated
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
- Updated
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
- Updated
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
- Updated
She’s the first player from Nebraska’s six-player 2021 recruiting class that's no longer with the program.
- Updated
"Every school that I've gone to, I've gotten a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Bryan Applewhite says of life on the recruiting trail.
Driving for 6: Huskers' 2023 QB recruiting continues to take shape; who's in town for NU's first junior day?
- Updated
Several players have entered Nebraska's 2023 picture at quarterback, and we take a look at some of those prospects along with a preview of junior day.