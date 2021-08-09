Ethan Hamilton, M: 402-730-3785, ethan@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Prepare to be impressed by this amazing ranch in a quiet south Lincoln neighborhood! Completely modern in every way, beautiful wood floors upstairs with newly installed plank in the basement! Stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, white cabinetry and neutral colors throughout seamlessly integrates the exquisite and tasteful updates consistently throughout this gem of a home! Subway tile, double vanities and tasteful fixtures in upstairs bathroom. Side entrance and finished basement complete with rec room, legal bedroom and three quarter bathroom could easily make for an awesome AirBnB setup! Roof less than 1 year old, permanent siding, back patio and fully fenced backyard make entertaining outdoors equally enticing. Well cared for and maintained, epitomizes move in ready! Open house Sunday 2-4pm!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $219,950
