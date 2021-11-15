Priced to sell! Look no further than this fantastic walk out ranch in the established Meadowlane neighborhood. This home has everything you need with fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpet up and down along with beautiful wood laminate flooring in the downstairs bath and laundry area. We also have you covered on the big things! New roof in 2020, new HVAC and water heater in 2018. You will love the efficient kitchen and how the large windows in the living room flood it with light. There is a nicely updated bathroom and hardwood floors in the three bedrooms to complete the main level. Downstairs you will find a spacious living area that walks out to a large backyard with a patio, a possible non-conforming 4th bedroom, a cute 3/4 bath and a good size laundry area. Just add your own personal touches and make it your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $219,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
- Updated
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
- Updated
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
- Updated
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
- Updated
"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.
- Updated
Scott Frost in 2017 was regarded as a young gun with a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller. Monday, he basically fired himself as play-caller. His story at Nebraska is simply remarkable.
- Updated
Joel Sartore will appear as himself on Tuesday’s episode -- a role he landed because the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, is a fan of Sartore’s Photo Ark project.
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward
- Updated
Frost on restructuring contract, firing coaches: "It’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
- Updated
My, how times have changed at NU. Frank Solich's revamped staff was 10-3 in 2003, yet was shown the door. Now, Scott Frost faces his own trying task.
- Updated
Wednesday was reminiscent of the fall day in 2002 when former Nebraska coach Frank Solich announced major changes on his staff.