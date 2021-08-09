 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $219,900

Completely rebuilt 3 bedroom, 3 bath Victorian home in area w/ homes 500K + Quiet dead end! Open layout; Everything inside is new! new kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite island; 3 new baths; High-eff HVAC, pex, and up-to-date electrical, new windows, woodwork, walls, floors, etc! You will love the outside space incl 2 porches and firepit. Seller is a licensed real estate broker in NE.

