3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $219,500

Wonderful home with so much to offer. Immaculately maintained split foyer home in the Highlands! 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, 2 stall garage. 1,440 square feet of living area including the fully finished basement. New paint and flooring throughout the house. Exterior has newer roof, patio awning, privacy fence, and underground sprinkler system. This home is Move-in Ready! Close to parks, swimming pool, schools, golf course and bike trails.  All with easy access to downtown Lincoln and I- 80!

