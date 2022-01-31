3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $218,900

Wonderful split entry home with nearly 1700 sq/ft finished living space. This home offers 3 large bedrooms, an office area, 2 bathrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, large living rooms and a finished family room in the basement. The home offers a 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, fenced kennel, garden area plus even a firepit spot. Not to forget there is fresh paint throughout and new flooring throughout. The home is located close to schools, shopping, parks, downtown and I-80. Call and make your appointment today!