3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $218,500

THIS IS DIRT. It is an example of one of many floors plans that you can build with Hartland Homes. Build Brand NEW, Affordable, Energy Efficient, Great Warranties! Hartland Homes' The Reno plan. Also included: energy efficient Integrity Windows by Marvin, 95% efficient furnace, and closing costs paid!* and so much more. Call today to see what dreams we can build for you! *check with listing agent for details on closing costs credit