3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $218,000

Do not miss out on this amazing home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has so much to offer. The large wrap around porch is the perfect spot to relax. As soon as you walk in you can see the great craftsman woodwork that is throughout the house. The large kitchen has tons of cabinet space, an island and a formal dining area. The main level also has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office/den and a large laundry room. Upstairs there is a huge primary bedroom with walk in closet and a bathroom. The backyard has a privacy fence, lots of space, a playset and a two stall garage. The corner lot is by a quiet street and has alley access. This home is a must-see and the sellers are offering a home warranty for peace of mind. Make your appointment to check it out today!