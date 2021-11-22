Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind home in the Irvingdale area. When you walk in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, you'll appreciate the new paint, new double hung windows, and updated HVAC. The galley-style kitchen boasts a 4 burner cooktop, wall oven, and all the storage space you'll ever need. On the main floor you'll also find two bedrooms with large closets and updated floors. Upstairs you'll find 2 dormer rooms each with their own separate window A/C units. With over 400 square feet on the upper level there's plenty of room for storage, office space, and just about anything else you'd like. Downstairs you'll find the primary suite complete with a large bathroom and egress window. Call today to schedule your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A state conservation officer suspected it was a wolf, but it could take months to complete genetic testing at a federal lab.
- Updated
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez came up short of a resounding win. Yes, again. After this season ends next week, his future at NU is uncertain.
- Updated
Martinez often tries to complete passes while evading defenders as if he were dodging cars in rush-hour traffic. He never complains — about anything.
- Updated
Officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation say eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is slowed due to a semi fire.
The most popular substitute teacher in Lincoln can also soar in the air for the Husker volleyball team
- Updated
Once Kayla Caffey started visiting schools as a college student, she knew she was in the right place.
- Updated
Frost has four staffers taking over the full-time coaching roles for the final weeks of the season.
- Updated
NU coach Fred Hoiberg may have as many problems right now as he does weapons, and it's clear what tops the list: stability at point guard.
Frost on radio: Husker HC, QB Martinez have been talking 2022 'for a long time,' decision coming soon
- Updated
Recapping NU head coach Scott Frost's Thursday hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly," with Adrian Martinez's decision for 2022 still up in the air.
- Updated
Scientific-instrument maker J.A. Woollam wants to more than double the size of its building at Seventh and J streets adjacent to the planned South Haymarket Park.
- Updated
The eclipse will take place in the predawn hours of Friday. According to NASA, the best viewing time will be right around the peak of the eclipse at 3:02 a.m.