3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind home in the Irvingdale area. When you walk in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, you'll appreciate the new paint, new double hung windows, and updated HVAC. The galley-style kitchen boasts a 4 burner cooktop, wall oven, and all the storage space you'll ever need. On the main floor you'll also find two bedrooms with large closets and updated floors. Upstairs you'll find 2 dormer rooms each with their own separate window A/C units. With over 400 square feet on the upper level there's plenty of room for storage, office space, and just about anything else you'd like. Downstairs you'll find the primary suite complete with a large bathroom and egress window. Call today to schedule your private showing!