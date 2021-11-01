 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Contract Pending. Charming multi-level close to Park Elementary School. Spacious living room on the main floor, cozy basement family room with fireplace. Wood floors, updated bathrooms, kitchen, dining room. Private backyard with patio slab for a firepit in the winter & put up a small pool for summer. Close to YMCA, 10 mins from Gateway Mall. Extra parking on side of home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News