Awesome split-level home that had been remodeled. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room & office. The house has 1 big attached garage, an opened view backyard and it's fenced backyard. All the applications will stay with the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000
