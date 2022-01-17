 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Awesome split-level home that had been remodeled. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room & office. The house has 1 big attached garage, an opened view backyard and it's fenced backyard. All the applications will stay with the house.

