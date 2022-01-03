3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $215,000

Contract pending- Accepting backup offers through the inspection period. What a fantastic location! This townhome backs to a beautiful common area giving you a view not often found in the town. This unit has so many updates throughout- fresh paint, refreshed bathrooms, new light fixtures, solid core doors, kitchen backsplash, countertops, sink, instant hot water and appliances. The primary suite features a 3/4 bath, double closets, and a balcony. Conveniently located laundry on 2nd level. Spacious 1 car garage with plenty of room for storage & extra storage space in the 3rd level flex room. This home includes a smart doorbell, smart thermostat, security system, and smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The HOA takes care of lawn and snow care and exterior maintenance. Roof was replaced in 2016 and siding was replaced in 2013