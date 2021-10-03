3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $214,000

Great opportunity for an investor or home buyer to build sweat equity. Don't wait to see this classic all brick, walk-out ranch home in central Lincoln. The convenient location provides a quick & easy commute to any area of the city. As you make your way through the slate tiled front entry, you are met by the home’s original oakwood flooring, which spans throughout much of the 1,186 sqft main floor. In addition to the eat-in kitchen, formal dining & living room, this level features two bedrooms & a full bathroom. As you venture down the stairs you will find an additional conforming bedroom as well as a craft room or non conforming bedroom, & ¾ bathroom. The basement living room leads to a deep lot with the privacy of a tree lined fully fenced backyard. The owners have replaced the roof in 2020 and freshly painted the interior of the main floor. Come see this house today!