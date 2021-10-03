Great opportunity for an investor or home buyer to build sweat equity. Don't wait to see this classic all brick, walk-out ranch home in central Lincoln. The convenient location provides a quick & easy commute to any area of the city. As you make your way through the slate tiled front entry, you are met by the home’s original oakwood flooring, which spans throughout much of the 1,186 sqft main floor. In addition to the eat-in kitchen, formal dining & living room, this level features two bedrooms & a full bathroom. As you venture down the stairs you will find an additional conforming bedroom as well as a craft room or non conforming bedroom, & ¾ bathroom. The basement living room leads to a deep lot with the privacy of a tree lined fully fenced backyard. The owners have replaced the roof in 2020 and freshly painted the interior of the main floor. Come see this house today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $214,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
This week, a 65-year-old man who fantasized about beheading and eating a teenager quietly moved into a house in the Woods Park neighborhood.
- Updated
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.
- Updated
Chris Dishman would like to see more nastiness in Nebraska's linemen, while Dave Rimington said defenses' stunting is causing confusion.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases have continued to decline in Lancaster County, an encouraging sign that has spurred the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departm…
- Updated
It's Homecoming Week at Nebraska. Not that I care about that.
- Updated
The man first threw a rock at his girlfriend early Thursday as she fled the house they shared, and when she returned, he was standing in the house with a pistol in his waistband, according to police.
- Updated
The building process at Nebraska hasn't been easy, Scott Frost says. "But from where we started to where we are now, we are a way better team." Hard to argue with that.
Huskers have found a game-management formula to compete in the Big Ten; will they continue using it?
- Updated
Nebraska didn't cash in big either time, but in the past two games it may have found something to continue trying this season.
Searching for O-line answers, Scott Frost says Huskers will have 'open competition' this week. Who are some candidates?
- Updated
Nebraska’s starting offensive line may well look different Saturday night against Northwestern. Parker Gabriel name drops some possibilities.
- Updated
Lauren Stivrins has started hitting during practice, and if she doesn’t have any setbacks, she may be inching closer to returning.