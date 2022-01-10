3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $213,000

Matthew Easley, M: 402-540-3617, matt.easley@bhhsamb.com, - Natural lighting and spacious living in this South central 2 bedroom ranch. Detached garage with side street access and full workshop. Main floor living room, family room and sunroom! Newer windows, wood floors and brand New egress window in with new plumbing in basement. Nearby bus route access to middle school, high school, downtown and southpointe. New updates include new paint, new carpet and flooring, original hardwood that has been sanded, new appliances, new plumbing and electrical, new HVAC. Fully renovated house looking for a new family to call it home.