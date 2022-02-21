3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $210,000

This lovely townhome is ready for new owners! The main floor has the kitchen with newer appliances that are included, informal dining area, living room, main floor laundry and a guest bathroom. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The large primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. There is another full bath upstairs as well. Roof new in 2017, water heater new in 2018, plus a two-car garage! Within walking distance of grocery store and restaurants. Don't miss this one, schedule your showing today. HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, trash and recycling!