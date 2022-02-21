 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $210,000

This lovely townhome is ready for new owners! The main floor has the kitchen with newer appliances that are included, informal dining area, living room, main floor laundry and a guest bathroom. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The large primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. There is another full bath upstairs as well. Roof new in 2017, water heater new in 2018, plus a two-car garage! Within walking distance of grocery store and restaurants. Don't miss this one, schedule your showing today. HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, trash and recycling!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News