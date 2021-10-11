 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,900

Check out this move in ready ranch in perfect Northeast Lincoln location! Features include 3+1 bedrooms, 2 updated bath areas, NEW flooring (carpet & vinyl), updated kitchen (NEW stone counter tops, sink, tile backsplash!), NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW interior paint, finished basement with multiple living areas, large yard, patio, maintenance free brick exterior and 1 stall garage! Call today!

