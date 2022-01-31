 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,900

Check out this split level just minutes from Wesleyan College and plenty of shopping close by as well! This home has new carpet, tiled shower, nice kitchen with appliances, a spacious basement with a walkout to a great sized back yard! The back yard is fenced with a nice outbuilding as well. Don't hesitate and let this one slip away! Set up a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News