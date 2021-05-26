3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $205,000

Ashley Church, M: 402-875-0344, ashleychurch@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Coming Soon! Showings start on Friday May 21st. Beautifully updated brick home located in Historic Mount Emerald neighborhood with trees lining the street. Home features a gorgeous brick fireplace and tons of natural lighting from all the windows! Stairs and hallway have all new carpet. New roof. Large fully fenced in back yard great for entertaining guests! Large concrete slab poured for an addition of a shed. With in walking distance of Hazel Abel Park and the Sunken Gardens. Hurry out, this won't last long! View More