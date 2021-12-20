3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $200,000

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-stall garage townhome in the popular Ashley Heights neighborhood that backs to a commons area. Main floor features open concept with living room, kitchen, and eat-in dining, laundry off garage entrance, primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and bath. Upper level has two bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bath and large linen closet. Refrigerator in garage stays. HOA dues include lawn care, snow removal, garbage and exterior water. Close to schools, shopping, downtown and I-80.