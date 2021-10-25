3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

The one you've been waiting for! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is turn key and is waiting for you too. This home features all the amenities you're looking for in a home with a double vanity primary bath, walk-in closet, first floor laundry, fireplace, an open floor plan and a kitchen with a generous island that allows for seating for socialize while you cook. The backyard features a full privacy fence (a rare find for a townhome!) and is ideal for those that don't want to be burdened with yard work, but still enjoy having a yard of their own for play and relaxation. Top it off with a spacious unfinished basement ready to be a future recreation room and bathroom and add value yourself! Enjoy the benefits of living in an established neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, schools without the high monthly townhome association dues. A neighborhood park is across the street and you are just a short distance to the interstate.