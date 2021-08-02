3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

Come tour this ADORABLE 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, that's completely move-in ready! Updated flooring, paint, carpet, lighting and completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that stay. Three good-sized bedrooms upstairs and two completely remodeled bathrooms, one on each floor. Windows and exterior paint are newer. A/C unit is only two years old! Completely fenced in, large back yard and a great patio area off the informal dining room. Don't miss this one! Call to schedule your showing today.