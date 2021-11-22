 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

*OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED* Impeccable Craftsman Style Bungalow! This 3 bed 2 bath home boasts many nice updates, in wonderful condition! So clean & well cared for. Beautiful, original wood floors, doors & woodwork throughout. Updated kitchen boasting gas range and beautiful cabinets with abundance of storage. Spacious Basement with rec-room, den/office/workout space, bathroom & storeroom. Closet space & storage is in abundance here which is something not always found in a home this age. Another PLUS is the huge 2 stall garage, again with additional storage & attic space as well. Enjoy the front porch on comfy autumn afternoons or play in the fenced back yard with the most adorable paver-stone patio, all in excellent condition. Newer windows, 2 car garage, fenced yard, many updates, walkable to schools, excellent condition, clean, well loved & cared for. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

