 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

You won't want to miss this home! 1.5 story home close to downtown with three bedrooms and great layout! Walls have been maintained and updated, nice cabinets, along with a versatile pantry/cove for appliances makes this first floor a great area to spend time. If outside is where you like to be the 11x16 wooden deck off the first floor, or the 30x24 Heated and Cooled detached garage would be perfect! In addition there are two water features, a beautiful garden area, additional parking, and alley access! Come take a look today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News