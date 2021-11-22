3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,000

Too Hot To Wait To Mention! All brick ranch, 3 BR, 1.5 baths, 1 blk. from Sheridan Elementary and just steps from the bike path. The seller made a ton of updates all professionally done in 2021 including: Basement Finish w/ Huge 28x13 Bedroom, Main Bath Full Remodel, New HVAC, New Garage Opener, Gorgeous Vinyl Fence, Stamped Patio, Ducts Cleaned, Backyard Tree Trimmed. Basement has two egress windows, and radon mitigation system. Extras worth mentioning include gas range, real wood floors throughout majority of main level, and recessed lighting.