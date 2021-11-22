3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $198,000

PRICE ADJUSTED Come take a look at this 3+2-bedroom 1¾ bath brick home. With 3 bedrooms on the main level and two non-conforming bedrooms as well as a ¾ bath in the basement and a nice sized family room. Conveniently located close the university with a single detached garage and a very large carport that doubles as a covered patio. Ample parking off the alley affords lots of room for extra vehicles, boat, RV, or whatever other toys you may have. Make your appointment Today and take a look at all this home has to offer.