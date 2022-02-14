 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $197,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $197,900

Do not miss this darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath all brick ranch tucked behind Jim Ager golf course. Beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light. Fully renovated kitchen and bath! The main floor has 2 bedrooms with the additional 3rd bedroom in the basement. The basement also has a large rec room and 2nd bathroom. Out back, you'll find a detached garage, roomy patio and deep lot. Call to take a peek!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News