Do not miss this darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath all brick ranch tucked behind Jim Ager golf course. Beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light. Fully renovated kitchen and bath! The main floor has 2 bedrooms with the additional 3rd bedroom in the basement. The basement also has a large rec room and 2nd bathroom. Out back, you'll find a detached garage, roomy patio and deep lot. Call to take a peek!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $197,900
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
Only 41 incoming seniors filed the paperwork to attend Northwest, along with 223 freshmen, 77 sophomores and 78 juniors.
Buildertrend's CEO apologized Wednesday after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and said an investigation into the incident continues.
Recruiting, love for Betts and 'stand-up comedy': Inside Scott Frost's Omaha coaching clinic show of force
Nebraska's in-state recruiting efforts have yielded mixed results the past two years, but Scott Frost and company impressed Omaha-area coaches this week.
York County sheriff identifies man who stole cruiser and caused car-train crash that killed Hampton coach
The incident started as an attempted traffic stop near York just after 11 p.m. and culminated in the crash that killed Joseph Stoltenberg, the man deputies were pursuing, as well as Kyle Ediger, a coach and teacher at Hampton.
Franco’s Fresh Mexican, Daq Shack and Lincoln’s Pub have all opened at Leighton District at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
Devon Whitlow was arrested six days after the father arrived home and found Whitlow putting on his pants in an upstairs closet, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
Wayne Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local ties: "He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool."
This school year, classes at LPS began on Aug. 16, with May 25 as the last day. Next school year, the schedule runs from Aug. 15 to May 25.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in announcing the April visit to Nebraska.