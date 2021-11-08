3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $194,900

531 NW 8th is the brick ranch home you have been patiently waiting for! this 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home in Capitol Beach offers lots of rooms and features. The main level features 3 bedrooms with newer carpet, a spacious kitchen, living room, updated bathroom and a special bonus, a spacious addition which is currently being used as a formal dining room with lots of windows and light. The partially finished basement is spacious, features additional living space, a 2nd bathroom, a workbench, cedar closet and lots of storage! You will appreciate the outside patio and generous backyard! The current owners have made many updates and this home is ready for you! Make your appointment today!