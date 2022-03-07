 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $189,900

Welcome Home to this beautiful 2 story home with an inviting floor plan and stunning tall ceilings. As you walk into the home the large bright living room will catch your attention. The family room flows into the bright dining room, so great for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and wood burning fireplace, half wall staircase to the second level. Upstairs you'll find three nice sized bedrooms and a full bath with a newly refinished clawfoot tub. Make your appointment to see this beauty today!

