 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

This well maintained 3 Bed 1 Bath Ranch Home in Meadowlane is a must see! Close to Meadowlane pool. New Roof in 2020. New Water Heater 2021. Furnace and A/C both replaced in 2008. New windows and siding 2010. Underground sprinklers. Bathroom tub was recently converted to a walk in shower for easier accessibility. Upgraded Omnisheild CO Detector system in the home and garage. One car garage with large built in cabinets providing plenty of storage space. You don't want to miss out on this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News