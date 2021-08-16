3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

This well maintained 3 Bed 1 Bath Ranch Home in Meadowlane is a must see! Close to Meadowlane pool. New Roof in 2020. New Water Heater 2021. Furnace and A/C both replaced in 2008. New windows and siding 2010. Underground sprinklers. Bathroom tub was recently converted to a walk in shower for easier accessibility. Upgraded Omnisheild CO Detector system in the home and garage. One car garage with large built in cabinets providing plenty of storage space. You don't want to miss out on this one!