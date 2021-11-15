3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

Susan Buettner, M: 402-580-5041, susanb@lifestylesrealtygroup.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - This rare, amazingly adorable, mid-century bungalow in south Lincoln with proximity to popular locations, is now available. The business details are that the HVAC system was installed in 2020, water heater in 2019 and a new roof and gutters in 2015 and a new indoor garage/house door in Nov, 2021. The character includes gorgeous hard wood floors, an updated bath area, a large open view of the backyard through the oversized kitchen window, and a large primary bedroom in the lower level with two closets. With the large family room in the basement, you'll have two good sized entertaining areas for the Holidays. Set your appointment for Saturday Nov. 13 between 12pm-4pm. Or visit the open house on Sunday Nov. 14.