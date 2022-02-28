 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

Exceptionally clean, Fresh paint. 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, townhome close to downtown and University campuses, easy access to commute on I-34, I-80 and I-77. Nice back yard with private patio, 2 car stall garage and lots of storage shelves. Looking for a nice place to call home; first time buyer or investor? Schedule a showing today and come discovery home features and much more... Thank you for your business

