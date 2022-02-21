 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

Kalyssa Duncan, M: 402-450-6565, kalyssa@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Walking distance to Randolph Elementary, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch is waiting for you to make it your own. Wood floors throughout the main floor living room and all three bedrooms. Basement provides plenty of room to expand. Outside you'll find the two-car garage, covered deck, and huge greenhouse with water lines, electricity and a gas heater. Showings start Friday at 1pm. Professional photos to be uploaded shortly.

