 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $185,000

Welcome home! This cute 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and one stall detached garage. You'll find beautiful floors on the main level, new carpet in the basement, and added flooring in the laundry room. New roof and gutters, gutters added to the garage, new light fixtures with LED lights in rooms, newer appliances and they all stay! New windows have been ordered and will be installed. Don't miss this one. Call to schedule your showing! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News