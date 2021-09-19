 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900

Great location in Lincoln, NE! This charming 1.5 story, 3-bedroom home has a ton of potential with beautiful wood flooring, the master bedroom on the main floor, three bath areas, three-seasons room and a large detached two-stall garage with an additional room above. Whether relaxing on the front porch or working on projects in the garage, this home offers something for everyone. The great location is a bonus as you are within walking distance from shops and dining near Union College. Must see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. Call/text today to schedule your showing and make this home yours!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News