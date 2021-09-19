 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $175,000

Spacious 3+1 bedroom home. Quick access to downtown and University. This home has 3 bedrooms with 1 non-conforming in the basement. Backyard is private with a big patio. The roof is 10 years old. Furnace installed 2010. Come make this your perfect oasis.

