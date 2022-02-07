3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

Check out this recently updated Northwest Lincoln ranch! Features include 3+1 bedrooms (3rd bedroom was converted to add living room space but seller will convert back at buyer request), 1 bathroom (NEW tiled shower, NEW fixtures!), NEW carpet & luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen (NEW counter tops, NEW tile backsplash, NEWLY painted cabinets!), NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW paint, NEW water heater, partially finished basement, HUGE covered patio, large fenced corner lot and 1 stall attached garage. Call today!