 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $169,900

Charm ,Character And lots of Potential in this 3 bedroom home! Don't let the Address fool you! Large beautiful new kitchen, updated bathroom, all new windows, new carpet, Luxury vinyl planking, a fresh modern interior paint job, new water heater, and Brand New furnace and Air conditioner! Large corner lot with great curb appeal. Cute front porch and vinyl siding. Fenced Yard with a welcoming deck with sun shade. Bonus you get a 2 stall detached garage that has unlimited potential! Call to make you appt now! Won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News