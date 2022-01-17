 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

Older charm with modern updates! Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Updated kitchen cabinets and backsplash. Roof on both house and garage is 3 years new! How about an oversized 2 stall garage? Rare in this neighborhood, you will love this one. Alley access with gated additional parking also a bonus. All of this for under $170? Better hurry!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News