3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage on a large corner lot, fenced back yard, and over 1900 square feet. Remodeled in 2012 including new windows, siding, and roof. Large living room and dining room with original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout the home. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, all have walk-in closets. This property would make a great home for a first-time home buyer or investor. Close to UNL. Sold As-Is.