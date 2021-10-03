 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $167,500

Steve Lauver, M: 402-689-7550, omaharealtypros@gmail.com, https://www.omaharealtypro.com - Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage on a large corner lot, fenced back yard, and over 1900 square feet. Remodeled in 2012 including new windows, siding, and roof. Large living room and dining room with original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout the home. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, all have walk-in closets. This property would make a great home for a first-time home buyer or investor. Close to UNL. Sold As-Is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News