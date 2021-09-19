3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

Jill Bobenhouse Tesar, M: 402-740-4121, jilltbob@windstream.net, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Contract Pending On the market for back up offers. This 3 Bed/3Bath/1Car Home is conveniently located close to UNL, schools, parks, and shopping. Relax with family and friends in the spacious family room with fireplace or in the huge park with playground across the street. You’ll appreciate the new carpet, newer laminate flooring, main floor primary bedroom, updated kitchen & main floor bath, and newer roof. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms, a flex room, and a full bath/laundry. The basement includes a ¾ bath and plenty of storage. HVAC and water heater are less than 5 years old. Don't miss this opportunity!