 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

Jill Bobenhouse Tesar, M: 402-740-4121, jilltbob@windstream.net, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Contract Pending On the market for back up offers. This 3 Bed/3Bath/1Car Home is conveniently located close to UNL, schools, parks, and shopping. Relax with family and friends in the spacious family room with fireplace or in the huge park with playground across the street. You’ll appreciate the new carpet, newer laminate flooring, main floor primary bedroom, updated kitchen & main floor bath, and newer roof. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms, a flex room, and a full bath/laundry. The basement includes a ¾ bath and plenty of storage. HVAC and water heater are less than 5 years old. Don't miss this opportunity!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News